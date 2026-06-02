Industry seeks faster disposal of high-value GST disputes, deadline relief

According to Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY India, in the current uncertain geopolitical environment, to optimise revenue collection, the government should prioritise resolving high-value disputes currently pending before tribunals by way of fast-tracking cases with significant recovery potential. Concurrently, to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and unclog the judicial mechanism, introducing a targeted amnesty scheme is highly recommended.
"This scheme should specifically focus on settling non-material, low-stakes litigations, offering a clean slate to smaller businesses. Crucially, for these measures to yield long-term results, they must be coupled with the immediate operationalisation of GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) state benches across the country," Agarwal said.