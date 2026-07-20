Industry urges Centre to allow depreciation benefit on imported machinery

On RoDTEP, Nair said exporters continue to incur embedded taxes in the value chain despite operating under MOOWR, and denying remission merely because goods are manufactured in bonded warehouses runs contrary to the objective of improving export competitiveness.
Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, said the industry's demands are rooted not only in commercial considerations but also in principles of legal consistency. "The MOOWR scheme is fundamentally a duty-deferment mechanism and not a duty-exemption scheme. Consequently, levying customs duty on the original import value when used capital goods are eventually cleared, without accounting for depreciation, ignores the commercial reality of diminished asset value and may result in an arbitrary tax incidence," he said.