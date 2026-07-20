Industry urges Centre to allow depreciation benefit on imported machinery

The industry bodies have also sought eligibility under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme, which refunds taxes and duties that remain built into the cost of exported goods and are not refunded through any other mechanism. They have contended that, since MOOWR is only a duty-deferment mechanism and not a duty-exemption scheme, units operating under it should not be denied RoDTEP benefits.