Inflation may remain relatively contained in coming months: FinMin report

India's inflation is likely to remain relatively contained in the coming months, supported by the recent correction in crude oil prices and softening of key input costs, including urea, following the cessation of the West Asia conflict, the finance ministry said in its latest Monthly Economic Report released on Tuesday.

"Although the normalisation of global supply chains and trade flows to pre-conflict levels may take time, the decline in international commodity prices is expected to provide some cushion against further price pressures. Government interventions, adequate buffer stocks of key agricultural commodities, and continued supply-side management measures also help mitigate potential supply disruptions," the report said.

India's wholesale price inflation (WPI) accelerated to at least a three-year high of 9.68 per cent in May, driven by a sharp rise in energy prices amid the West Asia crisis. Retail inflation also accelerated to 3.93 per cent in May, nearing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) 4 per cent target, as food and transport costs edged higher. The report said the cessation of the conflict in West Asia had also brightened the growth outlook and reduced external deficit risks. "India's resilient merchandise export growth is a bright spot. Free trade agreements coming into effect should boost export growth further. Reforms to DGFT processes and further relaxation of Quality Control Orders are examples of continued policy pragmatism," it added.

However, the report cautioned that moderation in select high-frequency indicators suggested some easing in growth momentum. "The uneven distribution of monsoon rainfall, emerging El Niño conditions, and geopolitical uncertainties will continue to shape the outlook. Although recent developments in West Asia have eased pressure on global energy markets, continued disruptions to oil production and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could affect energy supplies and commodity prices," it said. The report said the outlook for global trade faced significant downside risks, including a potential re-escalation of conflict in the Middle East or a broader increase in geopolitical tensions that could disrupt transport logistics. "Safety concerns over key shipping routes and rising fuel prices may elevate shipping costs and negatively impact trade in goods. Prolonged geopolitical stress could also hurt services trade, especially tourism," it cautioned.

The report said the West Asia conflict underscored the need for a national policy on buffer stocks for critical raw materials and inputs. It added that water conservation and building strategic buffers should be among the top policy priorities in the coming years. "Water conservation, including recycling and utilisation of budgetary allocations for the Jal Jeevan Mission, may now be at the top of the policy priority list. The West Asia conflict and the deficient monsoon rainfall (so far) also underscore the need to reorient India's agricultural pricing policies to incentivise the cultivation of climate-resilient crops and disincentivise water-intensive ones," it added.

The report said India's external sector had remained resilient despite heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over energy prices. "Strong services exports and record remittance inflows have continued to cushion the impact of a wider merchandise trade deficit and portfolio outflows, while resilient FDI inflows, adequate reserve buffers, and recent measures to facilitate foreign capital inflows have strengthened India's capacity to absorb external shocks," it added. The report said the principal risk to remittance inflows arose from a sustained deterioration in labour market conditions in host economies that affected migrant employment and earnings. "Consequently, while short-term external shocks may have limited effects on remittance inflows, developments in overseas labour markets warrant close monitoring in the current context," it said.

The report said growth in capital goods and infrastructure-related sectors indicated sustained investment activity. "Emerging investments in advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure are also expected to support industrial growth. In addition, initiatives to strengthen critical mineral supply chains and trade connectivity could enhance the competitiveness of India's manufacturing sector," it added. The finance ministry said policymakers dealt with the longer-than-expected West Asia conflict through a combination of near-term and structural measures designed to strengthen the country's resilience to future energy shocks and their economic impacts. "India's macroeconomic stability held, and concerns over external stability should dissipate gradually. Foreign debt investors have returned to the Indian sovereign debt market. It is a matter of time before equity flows turn positive as concerns over the global AI bubble mount," it added.