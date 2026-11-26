Inflation is becoming more generalised, with official data showing more categories experiencing accelerating price increases, according to a paper by RBI staffers released on Wednesday.

"The share of items recording inflation over 4 per cent and over 6 per cent rose in October, suggesting greater generalisation of inflationary pressures compared to the previous month," the paper on the State of the Indian economy for October said.

In the paper, which comes about ten days ahead of the monetary policy review by the central bank's rate-setting panel scheduled for December 4, the RBI staffers said that restaurants and accommodation services and food and beverages witnessed acceleration in inflation to over 6 per cent, while clothing and footwear and transport also shows a higher inflation print at between 4-6 per cent.

The headline consumer price inflation accelerated to 6.1 per cent in October on an annual basis, compared to 5.5 per cent in September. The pressure on prices was primarily driven by 'food and beverages' category, it said, adding that 11 of the 12 divisions saw a sequential increase in October. Relying on high-frequency data till November 19, the paper said broad-based pressure in food prices continues. Within food, inflation spikes were observed in vegetables, cereals, pulses and oils and fats, driven by positive momentum, as measured by month-on-month price changes, the paper said. The number of states experiencing inflation rates of over 6 per cent rose to 11 in October, while 20 states and Union Territories had inflation of 4-6 per cent.