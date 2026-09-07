Interest limited, govt to review ₹25,000-crore export promotion schemes

The government is set to review the over ₹25,000 crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM) rolled out in February 2026 after finding that exporters showed substantial interest only in two out of its 11 schemes, three persons aware of the development said.

The mission was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her February 2025 Budget speech after the US administration announced an investigation into Washington’s trade deficit in January that year and signalled tariffs or other measures to remedy it.

The two high-demand schemes that are part of the mission — relief on interest for meeting exporters’ working capital needs and market access support, have existed for nearly a decade before they were subsumed into the mission.

Their longer presence has made exporters more familiar with the application process, said a government official, one of the three persons quoted above. They spoke on condition of not being named.

“We are looking at all measures to ensure better uptake. Our priority is to ensure the success of the EPM,” said the official. An industry executive said export promotion bodies have shared their recommendations with the government.

The government cleared the mission in November last year and it was formally rolled out in February this year for a period of five years ending FY31.