Interest limited, govt to review ₹25,000-crore export promotion schemes
Aims to spend ₹3,710 cr in FY27, up from ₹2,250 cr in FY26Krity Ambey New Delhi
Aims to spend ₹3,710 cr in FY27, up from ₹2,250 cr in FY26Krity Ambey New Delhi
Partial uptake
- Export Promotion Mission was rolled out in February this year for a 5-year period until FY31
- Only two out of 11 schemes under EPM have received substantial exporter interest
- Exporters attribute lower utilisation to scheme design
- EPM schemes uptake also limited by competition from state-level schemes
- Expiry of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme may improve demand
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 11:30 PM IST