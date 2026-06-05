Investment gained momentum, consumption steady in FY26: NSO data

Additionally, the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26 saw a dip in consumption demand with PFCE decelerating to 7.1 per cent after rising to 8.2 per cent in Q3FY26 in real terms. However, growth in investment demand rose to 10.8 per cent in Q4 from 8.2 per cent in Q3. Meanwhile, government expenditure in Q4 rose sequentially to 4.9 per cent from 4.6 per cent.