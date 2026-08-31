Investments by PE/VC funds jump to $4.1 billion in July: Report

Private equity and venture capital funds' investments in India increased 3 per cent year-on-year to USD 4.1 billion in July, as per a report released on Monday.

The investments were up from USD 4 billion recorded in July last year, and 52 per cent higher than USD 2.7 billion invested in the preceding month, the report by the consultant EY and industry grouping IVCA said.

The number of deals in July 2026 at 111 was 7 per cent lower than the 119 transactions in July 2025, indicating a jump in ticket sizes, and were much higher than the 80 deals in June 2026, the report said.

"India's macroeconomic fundamentals remain supportive of investment activity. With significant dry powder available across PE/VC (Private equity and venture capital) funds, deal-making is expected to accelerate further as geopolitical conditions stabilise," the consultancy firm's partner Vivek Soni said. July 2026 recorded 10 large deals totaling USD 2.8 billion or around 68 per cent of the total activity, it said, adding that Brookfield's USD 600 million bet in Lumara was the highest. Buyout investments accounted for the largest share of PE/VC activity in July 2026, with USD 1.4 billion deployed, which was a 176 per cent jump from the USD 511 million in July 2025 while credit investments ranked second, witnessing over USD 880 million getting invested.