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Iran denies charging toll for Indian tankers transiting Strait of Hormuz

India says 15 India-flagged vessels remain stuck in the Persian Gulf

Oil Tanker (Bloomberg)
(Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:14 PM IST
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Indian tankers that have transited through the Strait of Hormuz did not pay tolls to Iran, Tehran's ambassador to New Delhi said on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to block passage for vessels making payments to Iran.
 
"You can ask the Indian government if we have charged anything up to now," Ambassador Mohammad Fathali told reporters at a briefing at Iran's embassy.
 
"In this difficult time, we have good relations. We believe Iran and India share common interests and a common fate," he added.
 
India has repeatedly denied paying any toll to secure the exit of nine ships carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through the strategic waterway since Iran effectively barred transit following the outbreak of the Iran war.
 
India says 15 India-flagged vessels remain stuck in the Persian Gulf.
 
About half of India's crude oil and LPG supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
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Topics :IranOil tankersWest Asia

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

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