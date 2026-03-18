Iran war flags rupee's vulnerability, banks pitch cross-currency trades

Dark clouds over the rupee's outlook are prompting banks to pitch cross-currency trades targeting its underperformance against certain Asian peers, ​highlighting how the Iran war-sparked oil surge may create uneven ​outcomes.

Barclays Bank is recommending positioning for rupee weakness against the Chinese yuan, while HSBC ‌is backing the Singapore dollar.

India is among the economies most sensitive to rising oil prices. Brent crude is up nearly 40 per cent since the conflict in the West Asia began, threatening India's external balances and weighing on its inflation-growth balance.

The rupee is down about 1.5 per cent since the war began, hitting a record low of 92.4750 versus the US dollar last week. In that time, the yuan has slipped 0.2 per cent and the Singapore dollar dipped 0.8 per cent.

"The escalation in the West Asia will likely exacerbate the divergent external picture for India and China, with the former facing relatively more pain," Mitul Kotecha, head ‌of Barclays' FX & EM macro strategy Asia, said in a note. Barclays pointed to China's resilient exports and large buffers against the oil shock. China is estimated to have strategic and commercial crude reserves of around 1.2 billion barrels. Barclays' economists expect it to log a record trade surplus above $1.3 trillion this year. The yuan has rallied nearly 15 per cent against the rupee since May 2025, and Kotecha believes there is further room to run, recommending a long yuan/rupee ​position via a six-month non-deliverable forward.