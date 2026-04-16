'Iran war may be as disruptive for India as Covid; long-term impact likely'

By Shruti Srivastava, Anup Roy and Siddhartha Singh

Indian officials say the Iran war could be as disruptive to the country as the Covid pandemic was six years ago and the damage could linger for years to come, threatening to knock the world’s fastest-growing major economy off its path.

The government is now drawing on its Covid playbook to cushion businesses and consumers hit by gas shortages and soaring oil bills. One such measure could be a credit guarantee scheme worth ₹2-2.5 trillion ($26.8 billion) for small and medium firms and sectors, officials in New Delhi directly involved in managing the fallout said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

India’s reliance on energy imports — it’s the world’s third-largest oil consumer and gets about 90 per cent of its gas from West Asia — may make the Iran war as disruptive as the Covid pandemic six years ago, the officials said. Even if hostilities end soon, it could take years for supplies of energy products including liquefied petroleum gas to normalise as Gulf nations repair damaged facilities, they said. The Finance Ministry has mapped out multiple scenarios, including one that assumes crude oil prices average $120 a barrel for the full year, they said. The crisis has the potential to knock India off its growth trajectory. Although the government is sticking to its forecasts of 6.8 per cent-7.2 per cent for the fiscal year through March 2027, several economists have already started to downgrade their projections. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts 5.9 per cent for 2026, while Oxford Economics Ltd. expects 6.2 per cent.

Policymakers see India’s potential growth rate at 7-7.5 per cent, with scope to reach 8 per cent without repeated shocks, the minimum needed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic agenda. Multiple channels are under strain at once, including the rupee, household purchasing power, Gulf remittances, fiscal space and private investment, said Alexandra Hermann, an economist at Oxford Economics. “The vulnerability is unusually broad-based,” she said. For now, the shock looks cyclical rather than structural, “but if high energy costs, subsidy pressures, and delayed private capex persist, then some of the cyclical damage could start bleeding into potential growth as well,” she said.

Since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has taken several fiscal steps to shield consumers and support the economy. Officials say they have enough fiscal room to maneuver following years of spending restraint. The government has slashed taxes on diesel and gasoline to help keep prices stable at the pump, and providing a relief package to exporters catering to West Asia region. It has also set aside an economic stabilisation fund of $6.2 billion to help the economy absorb global shocks. The proposed loan program now under consideration for small businesses would be similar to the one launched during the pandemic in May 2020 and offer 100 per cent guaranteed and collateral-free loans to help firms cope with any liquidity crunch, officials familiar with the matter said.

During the pandemic, the fiscal deficit widened sharply to 9.5 per cent of GDP in 2020-21 as the government rolled out stimulus. Combined support from the government and the RBI totaled ₹29.87 trillion ($320 billion), or about 15 per cent of GDP, with measures including a loan repayment moratorium, corporate tax cuts and free food grains for migrant workers. For the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent, but economists such as Anubhuti Sahay of Standard Chartered Plc. expect that to widen by 0.7 to 0.9 percentage point to above 5 per cent of GDP after absorbing higher oil prices. India’s Finance Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The combination of a surging energy import bill and a widening fiscal deficit is worrying foreign investors. Overseas funds have pulled nearly $19 billion from local markets in the first few months of the year, close to the full-year record for 2025. That’s pushed the rupee past an all-time low of 95 per dollar, prompting the central bank to take some of its most aggressive steps in a decade to curb banks’ speculative bets. Officials said budgetary projections for the current fiscal year may change due to the crisis, but the exact impact would only be clear in the second half of the year, once the government has enough data to assess.

The Indian rupee closed little changed at 93.3763 to a dollar Wednesday, while the 10-year bond yields fell 7 basis points to 6.87 per cent. The Nifty 50 Index climbed 1.63 per cent to 24,231.30, tracking gains in global markets. The hit to both the economy and budget mainly comes from the spike in oil prices, which the government is absorbing for now. But that may not remain the case if the strait remains shuttered and prices stay elevated. Further clouding the outlook, inflation edged up in March amid concerns of below-normal monsoon rainfall. The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates on hold last week and struck a cautious tone as growth comes under pressure. Some banks like Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered say chances of rate hikes have increased as inflation pressure gain. “If the supply shock deepens, a gradual increase in retail fuel prices might be the next step,” said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Bank Ltd. That could lead to “some degree of demand destruction,” similar to what was seen in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.