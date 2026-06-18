Iranian oil may return to India as US-Iran peace boosts Chabahar project

The deal is also expected to revive India's strategic ambitions at Chabahar Port. Around the time that the US sanctions waiver extension was due to expire in April, Business Standard had reported that India had worked out an arrangement to temporarily hand over operations of the port to an Iranian entity.

As part of the seventh clause of the deal, according to reports, the US "undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against Iran in an agreed-upon schedule as part of the final deal". This could mean that India would be able to resume its operations at the port, where it has already invested in creating terminal infrastructure and procuring equipment. Experts, however, said the fragility of the deal could become an issue in the context of stable and continued operations.