The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Mumbai, has stayed the recovery of tax demands totalling around ₹8,520 crore raised on the Government of Singapore. The Income Tax Department had denied it an exemption on capital gains earned from investments in India under the India-Singapore tax treaty.

The demands relate to three assessment years: ₹3,345.95 crore for 2022-23, ₹2,057.15 crore for 2023-24 and ₹3,116.96 crore for 2024-25. The stay will remain in force for 180 days from October 23, 2026 (the date of the order), or until the disposal of the appeals, whichever is earlier.

The dispute centres on Article 22 of the India-Singapore Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). Article 22(2)(c) exempts the government of a contracting state from tax in the other state on dividends, interest and any other income or gains derived from transactions that are not pursuant to the conduct of commercial activities. The term “Government” under the treaty includes the Government of Singapore and certain specified entities.

The Government of Singapore, which invests in India as part of its global investment activities through its fund manager GIC Private Limited, claimed that its capital gains, dividends and interest income were exempt under the treaty. The assessing officer accepted the exemption for dividends and interest but denied it for capital gains, holding that the gains arose from commercial activities. Singapore has been claiming the exemption since assessment year 2010-11. The department accepted the claim in scrutiny assessments for 2010-11 and 2011-12 and while processing returns under Section 143(1) of the Income-tax Act up to 2020-21. A similar addition was made for assessment year 2021-22, but the dispute was resolved in Singapore’s favour under the Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP), under which the competent authorities of the two countries discuss and resolve disputes relating to the interpretation or application of tax treaties. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) later deleted the addition. MAP proceedings for the three years currently under dispute are also underway.

Seeking the stay, Singapore argued that its exemption claim had been consistently accepted in earlier years and that the facts of the present cases were similar to those resolved in its favour under MAP for 2021-22. It also pointed to its status as a sovereign government and said that around 17 per cent of the demand for assessment year 2022-23 had already been recovered through refund adjustment and tax deducted at source. It further contended that even under domestic law, a sovereign entity is not a “person” under Section 2(31) of the Income-tax Act and is therefore not taxable. The department opposed the stay and argued that Singapore should be directed to pay 20 per cent of the outstanding demand.

The tribunal observed that the applicant is a sovereign government with which India has longstanding diplomatic and economic ties and that it cannot be treated on a par with an ordinary taxpayer. It noted that the exemption claim had been accepted by the department up to 2020-21 and by the competent authorities under MAP for 2021-22, and that MAP proceedings for the disputed years are already under active consideration. It also referred to a recent coordinate Bench decision in the Fullerton Financial Holdings case, which held that income of the Government of Singapore is not taxable under the relevant treaty provisions.