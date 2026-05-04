J&K staff integration: EPFO sticks to 2019 cutoff, sparks concern

A communication sent to the government in September 2025 by a senior employee of the erstwhile J&K EPFO flagged concerns about how employees are being treated after the merger, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by Business Standard. The letter raised issues related to the non-recognition of promotions, differences in post allocation, and the impact on career progression, and sought a review of some decisions taken during the absorption process. It said employees promoted under the earlier system were facing uncertainty over their designation and seniority under EPFO, and called for a more consistent approach to integration. Multiple representations from employees and associations have also been submitted to the government and EPFO, raising similar concerns, including over seniority, postings, and career progression.