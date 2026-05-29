Japan suspends Indian mango imports after 20 years: What went wrong?

Indian mangoes are widely loved for their taste and quality, but Japan has suspended fresh mango shipments from India for the 2026 season, citing deficiencies in fumigation and disinfection standards at Indian treatment facilities.

The suspension of shipments ends nearly two decades of uninterrupted access to the Japanese market. The decision also comes at a time when exporters are already grappling with heatwave-related crop damage , high freight charges and trade disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

Why did Japan suspend mango shipments from India?

The suspension follows reported deficiencies in fumigation and disinfection protocols at Indian treatment facilities used for export clearance.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Japanese quarantine officials inspect Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) facilities in India before each export season. During recent inspections in March at a facility in Rehmanpur, Uttar Pradesh, officials reportedly identified gaps in fumigation and disinfection procedures. VHT is a mandatory non-chemical treatment process that exposes mangoes to controlled hot and humid air to eliminate pests such as fruit flies before export. Following the inspection, the Yokohama Plant Protection Association issued a notice stating that mango consignments certified on or after March 25, 2026, would not be accepted. Imports will remain suspended until Japan is satisfied that operational standards have improved.

Which Indian mango varieties are affected? The suspension impacts several varieties popular in the Japanese market, including Alphonso, Kesar, Langra and Banganapalli. READ | Heat, El Nino and Iran war batter Maharashtra's Alphonso mango trade Among these, Gujarat’s Kesar mango accounted for the largest share of India’s exports to Japan in 2025-26, making the disruption particularly significant for exporters in the region. Has Japan banned Indian mangoes before? Yes, this is not the first time Indian mangoes have faced restrictions in Japan. In 1986, Japan imposed a ban over concerns related to fruit fly infestation. The restriction lasted for nearly 20 years before India regained access in 2006 after extensive negotiations, inspections and upgrades in quarantine systems.

India introduced Vapour Heat Treatment facilities, strengthened pest surveillance, and improved export infrastructure to meet Japan’s stringent standards. Under the revised agreement, only six Indian mango varieties were approved for export to Japan: Alphonso, Kesar, Banganapalli, Langra, Chausa, and Malika, and only from designated facilities across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. How important is Japan for India’s mango exports? India remains the world’s largest producer of mangoes, producing millions of tonnes annually. While most of the produce is consumed domestically, exports to premium markets such as Japan, the US, the UAE and the UK remain crucial for the industry. While Japan accounts for a relatively small share of India’s overall mango exports, it is considered a premium and high-value market due to strict quality standards and higher price realisation.