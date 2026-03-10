JNPA waives charges on stuck cargo, exporters to get ₹12 crore relief

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), which is among India’s biggest ports, has decided to waive off ground rent and dwell time charges and provide rebates on reefer plugin fees to ease cost pressures on exporters whose cargo is stuck there amid the West Asia crisis.

Sources in the government and industry indicated that exporters will save around ₹100,000 per container due to the move, which translates to about ₹12 crore of relief.

“JNPA has instructed container terminal operators to give 100 per cent rebate on ground rent/dwell time charges up to 15 days (from February 28 midnight till March 14 midnight) for those Middle East-bound export-laden containers which were lying inside from 28th February 2026 or those had gated in till 0700 hours on 08.03.2026 only,” the Authority said.

It has also instructed terminal operators to waive 80 per cent of the reefer plugin charges for 15 days (from February 28 midnight till March 14 midnight) for those West Asia-bound export reefer-laden containers, which were lying inside the terminals from February 28, or those which had gated in till 7 am on March 8. “JNPA trusts that shipping lines, being an important partner to the port ecosystem, will ensure that these benefits are passed on to the end customer,” it said. This is in addition to measures such as storage of export containers from other locations to West Asia at JNPA terminals as temporary transshipment cargo.