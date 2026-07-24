Home / Economy / News / July Flash PMI falls to 54.3 as private sector growth slows to 3-year low

July Flash PMI falls to 54.3 as private sector growth slows to 3-year low

The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index fell to 54.3 in July from 57.1 in June, marking the weakest expansion in private sector activity since March 2022

PMI
Employment rose for the seventh straight month, though hiring remained modest, while business confidence slipped to a six-month low (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 10:42 AM IST
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India's private sector activity expanded at its slowest pace in more than three years in July as growth in output and new orders moderated, while inflationary pressures intensified, according to the HSBC Flash India PMI released by S&P Global.
 
The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index fell to 54.3 in July from 57.1 in June, marking the weakest expansion in private sector activity since March 2022. The survey attributed the slowdown to increasingly challenging market conditions, competitive pressures, order cancellations, reduced client enquiries and shortages of key raw materials. New orders continued to grow but at their weakest pace in nearly four-and-a-half years.
 
The moderation was driven by the services sector, with the Services PMI Business Activity Index declining to 53.1 from 57.4, its weakest reading in 53 months. Manufacturing showed relatively better resilience, with the Manufacturing PMI Output Index rising to 57.0 from 56.3, although the headline Manufacturing PMI eased to 53.9 from 54.2. Export orders strengthened across both sectors, with manufacturers recording the stronger improvement. At the composite level, international sales rose at the fastest pace since March.
 
Input costs and output charges increased at faster rates than in June, driven by higher fuel, labour, material and transportation costs. Employment rose for the seventh straight month, though hiring remained modest, while business confidence slipped to a six-month low.
 
"Renewed tensions in the Middle East have once again resulted in firms building buffers to manage the uncertainties around the longevity of the supply-side shock. Finished goods and input inventories increased alongside a pick-up in purchasing volumes. Both output and new export orders rose, even as the overall manufacturing growth eased slightly. Price pressures firmed, with output charge inflation gathering pace and signalling a renewed push to protect margins," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.
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Topics :PMIPMI ManufacturingHSBCIndia Services PMIIndian Economy

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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