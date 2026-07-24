July Flash PMI falls to 54.3 as private sector growth slows to 3-year low

India's private sector activity expanded at its slowest pace in more than three years in July as growth in output and new orders moderated, while inflationary pressures intensified, according to the HSBC Flash India PMI released by S&P Global.

The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index fell to 54.3 in July from 57.1 in June, marking the weakest expansion in private sector activity since March 2022. The survey attributed the slowdown to increasingly challenging market conditions, competitive pressures, order cancellations, reduced client enquiries and shortages of key raw materials. New orders continued to grow but at their weakest pace in nearly four-and-a-half years.

The moderation was driven by the services sector, with the Services PMI Business Activity Index declining to 53.1 from 57.4, its weakest reading in 53 months. Manufacturing showed relatively better resilience, with the Manufacturing PMI Output Index rising to 57.0 from 56.3, although the headline Manufacturing PMI eased to 53.9 from 54.2. Export orders strengthened across both sectors, with manufacturers recording the stronger improvement. At the composite level, international sales rose at the fastest pace since March. Input costs and output charges increased at faster rates than in June, driven by higher fuel, labour, material and transportation costs. Employment rose for the seventh straight month, though hiring remained modest, while business confidence slipped to a six-month low.