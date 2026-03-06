Karnataka Budget 2026: Social media ban, education boost, and more

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) with a total outlay of ₹4.48 trillion, marking a 13.3 per cent increase over the revised estimates of ₹3.95 trillion for FY26.

The fiscal deficit for the next financial year is estimated at ₹97,449 crore, or 2.95 per cent of the state’s gross domestic product (GSDP), while total liabilities are projected at ₹8.24 trillion, equivalent to 24.94 per cent of GSDP, reported The Hindu.

Karnataka has estimated its borrowings for the year at ₹1.32 trillion. The state’s revenue deficit has been pegged at ₹22,957 crore, higher than last year’s ₹19,262 crore. Revenue receipts are estimated at ₹3.15 trillion, while revenue expenditure is projected at ₹3.38 trillion for the year, according to the budget estimates.

Presenting his 17th Budget, Siddaramaiah said the state’s economy continues to grow faster than the national growth rate, with both government and private sector investments acting as key drivers. ALSO READ: Karnataka social media ban: Meta says it should cover all apps teens use Social media ban for youth One of the key announcements made by Siddaramaiah was the introduction of a social media ban for children below the age of 16. "With the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16," he said, as quoted by PTI.

This makes Karnataka the first Indian state to impose such a ban. Last month, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw , also said that the government has initiated discussions with social media intermediaries on enforcing a blanket, age-based ban preventing children below a specified threshold from accessing social media. ALSO READ: Karnataka CM presents his 17th budget; alleges injustice by Centre Key sector allocations and initiatives Siddaramaiah announced new investments for various sectors, ranging from education to urban infrastructure, technology, transport, etc. Education In the education sector, the government plans to fill 15,000 vacant teaching posts in schools and colleges, Siddaramaiah said. He also announced that a grant of ₹565 crore will be provided for the construction of new rooms and repair works in government primary, high schools, and pre-university colleges, ₹75 crore for the construction of toilets and ₹25 crore for the procurement of furniture in schools. An additional ₹125 crore has been allocated for the maintenance of educational institutions.

The government will upgrade 800 institutions into Karnataka Public Schools over three years at an estimated cost of ₹3,900 crore, he said, as quoted by PTI. Women and child welfare The Budget 2026 allocates a total of ₹94,663 crore for women-centric programmes and ₹63,135 crore for child-focused initiatives. The government has also earmarked ₹28,608 crore for the Gruhalakshmi scheme, which provides financial assistance of ₹2,000 per month to eligible women. The free bus travel programme for women under the Shakti scheme has been allocated ₹5,300 crore for 2026-27. Infra, transport, technology Siddaramaiah also announced major infrastructure projects, including the construction of an intermediate ring road (IRR) using the financial resources of the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) and local planning authorities to tackle traffic congestion, reported The Hindu.

The government also announced the procurement of 1,000 additional diesel buses in 2026–27 to strengthen state-run transport services. The Budget also allocates ₹2,000 crore for the Karnataka Electric Bus Programme, supported by the World Bank, which will develop 94 depots and add 4,000 electric buses. A ₹354 crore plan under the 'Police Modernisation Scheme' will upgrade surveillance and forensic capabilities with equipment such as drones, anti-drone systems, body-worn cameras and CCTV networks. In the technology sector, a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) campus named Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone (BRAINz) will be set up by AI and Robotics Technology Park (ART-Park), IISc in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation (Keonics).