Karnataka, J&K lead govt plan for 19 additional national waterways

Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget announcement in February, the government has identified 19 additional national waterways (NWs) for operations over the coming five years, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Friday.

Of these, the most (five) have been identified in Karnataka, followed by three in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

“To promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo, I propose to operationalise 20 new National Waterways (NW) over next 5 years, starting with NW-5 in Odisha to connect mineral rich areas of Talcher and Angul and industrial centres like Kalinga Nagar to the Ports of Paradeep and Dhamra,” Sitharaman had announced in February.