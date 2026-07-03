Kerala explores ₹60,000 crore high-speed rail, with partial public equity

Kerala’s proposed ₹60,000 crore high-speed rail project could be designed and built entirely in India and part-financed by the public through a crowdfunding model, under a proposal from technocrat E Sreedharan to the state government, two persons informed about the development said.

According to Sreedharan’s proposal, which is being reviewed by a committee set up by Kerala’s new Chief Minister V D Satheesan, around 40 per cent of the project cost, or ₹24,000 crore, will be raised from public.

Kerala had previously adopted the community equity funding model in the case of Cochin International Airport, under which more than 16,000 individual investors, most of them Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs), bought shares in the company alongside the Kerala government, public sector firms, banks, financial institutions, and private companies.

The committee has Secretary (transport) TV Anupama, railway expert J Vinayan, finance expert C Veeramani, and environmental expert Sridhar Radhakrishnan as members.

The four-member committee set up by Satheesan to examine the project met with Sreedharan’s team late last month and will give its report to the state government shortly, said the persons, who spoke on condition of not being named.

“The chief minister liked my idea, and set up an expert committee,” Sreedharan said in an interview to Business Standard on Friday. Sreedharan had played a key role in several landmark infrastructure projects in India’s history including the Kolkata Metro, Delhi Metro and Konkan Railways.

The rail project linking state capital Thiruvananthapuram in the South and Kannur in the North, will be the first green rail project in the country to be fully run on captive solar power with state electricity board as a back-up source, the persons quoted above said.

The rail system may require about 1,000 MWh a day, which is equivalent to Rs 31.50 lakh worth of electricity being saved every day.

Sreedharan's proposal is to have a speed of 200–250 kmph for the rail project against 350 kmph for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.