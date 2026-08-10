Kerala, Odisha among states releasing lowest share of MPLADS funds

State-wise figures placed before the Rajya Sabha on Monday show that Kerala and Odisha were among the states that released the smallest share of their allocations to vendors under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), even as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra accounted for the largest gaps when measured in absolute rupees.

The data for the last three years and the current financial year suggests that Kerala disbursed the smallest share of its allocation among the states, releasing just 36.6 per cent of its Rs 760.4 crore allocation to vendors. It was followed by Odisha (37.25 per cent of Rs 722.25 crore), Haryana (38.50 per cent), Telangana (39.23 per cent) and Goa (39.43 per cent).

At the other end, the northeastern and hill states generally released a higher share of their funds. Nagaland disbursed 89.82 per cent of its allocation, Arunachal Pradesh 82.55 per cent, Sikkim 78.54 per cent and Mizoram 78.04 per cent. Among the bigger states, Uttar Pradesh released the largest share, followed by Tamil Nadu and Bihar. In rupee terms, however, the picture is led by the two biggest recipients. Maharashtra, allocated Rs 1,637.64 crore, disbursed Rs 658.06 crore, thus leaving a gap of about Rs 980 crore, the widest of any state. Uttar Pradesh, the single largest recipient at Rs 2,549.06 crore, disbursed Rs 1,594.00 crore, a gap of about Rs 955 crore. Yet, because both states received far larger allocations than others, their gaps as a share of allocation — 59.82 per cent for Maharashtra and 37.47 per cent for Uttar Pradesh — were smaller than their headline rupee figures suggested.

The Ministry conducted a third-party physical evaluation of the MPLADS works completed during the period April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2024, in 504 nodal districts across the country to ascertain and assess various aspects of implementation of the MPLAD Scheme. The response was given by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh and stated that the evaluation found that 94.56 per cent of the assets surveyed were functional. All the assets selected as samples were located at the time of field evaluation, while 82.27 per cent were reported to be properly maintained, according to the reply.