Kerala's free bus scheme for women, trans persons to roll out on Monday

For thousands of women who travel daily for work, education, and household needs, travel expenses will no longer be a concern from Monday as Kerala launches 'Priyadarshini', a free travel scheme in ordinary KSRTC buses for women and transgender persons.

The scheme, which forms part of the Congress-led government's five 'Indira Guarantees' announced during the Assembly election campaign, will initially be available on all ordinary KSRTC services across the state from June 15.

As part of the first phase, women of all ages and transgender persons will be eligible for free travel irrespective of income, social status or any other criteria.

No prior registration, documentation or application process will be required, official sources said. Passengers will only need to obtain a zero-value 'Priyadarshini' ticket from conductors through the Electronic Ticket Machine (ETM) while travelling. The ticketing system will digitally record every journey, enabling transparent accounting and reimbursement of expenses to KSRTC, they said. The concession will be available in all 3,125 ordinary buses currently operated by the corporation, ensuring statewide coverage, sources added. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will formally inaugurate the scheme at 8.30 am at the Thampanoor bus terminal and travel by a KSRTC bus from the station to the Secretariat Darbar Hall here as part of the launch event.

The inaugural service is expected to be operated by an all-women crew, with both the driver and conductor being women. Women passengers from different walks of life will also participate in the inaugural journey. Following the state-level launch, local inaugural functions will be held at KSRTC depots across Kerala from 9 am under the leadership of public representatives, Transport Department authorities added. The state government will bear the entire financial burden arising from the implementation of the scheme. A dedicated cash-transfer financial management system will be put in place to ensure that KSRTC's contractual obligations and daily operational expenses are not affected.

The corporation will also explore non-fare revenue sources to offset the additional financial burden arising from the scheme. Chief Minister Satheesan recently said that the concession, in its present form, would cost KSRTC over Rs 60 crore a month or around Rs 800 crore annually and that the expenditure would be fully borne by the state government. He had also said that the government was already providing around Rs 1,500 crore annually to KSRTC towards salary and pension commitments and that the additional allocation for the scheme would not affect those payments. Describing it as the first phase of the initiative, the CM had said future expansion would be considered after improvements in KSRTC's financial position and revenue generation. The scheme will also be reviewed periodically to assess usage patterns and operational requirements.

Transport Minister C P John has said the initiative would provide direct financial relief to lakhs of women who travel daily for work, education, healthcare and other purposes, allowing them to save a significant portion of their monthly travel expenses. According to him, the removal of travel costs would encourage greater participation of women in employment, education, skill development and entrepreneurial activities while enhancing their mobility and access to public spaces. Meanwhile, the Congress party has planned a statewide campaign to publicise the initiative and highlight the fulfilment of the UDF's poll promise. Party units have been directed to organise awareness programmes at bus stations, town centres and ward levels, besides conducting social media and grassroots outreach campaigns.