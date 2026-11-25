Krishnagiri has emerged as the leading district in Tamil Nadu's latest investment announcements, attracting combined commitments of ₹9,542 crore through new memoranda of understanding (MoUs), foundation-stone projects and inaugurations.

The district accounted for 11 MoUs worth ₹6,660 crore, along with eight projects at the foundation-stone and inauguration stages involving investments of ₹2,882 crore.

Together, these projects have the potential to generate 22,785 jobs.

Among the projects reaching the foundation-stone and inauguration stages are investments by Ultraviolette Automotive, Uno Minda and Sedemac Mechatronics, strengthening Krishnagiri's automotive and electric-mobility ecosystem.

The investments also reflect the state government's push to develop industrial centres beyond established hubs and expand employment opportunities across Tamil Nadu.