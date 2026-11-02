Labour Bureau prepares to revise CPI-IW base year, expand coverage

The Labour Bureau is preparing to revise the base year of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), with the exercise expected to expand sectors and locations covered by the index, according to two people aware of the matter. It would also introduce technology-based methods of price collection and scrutiny.

The bureau has constituted an expert group chaired by former National Statistical Office (NSO) director general A K Sadhu to provide technical guidance on the base-year revision.

A separate standing tripartite committee, comprising representatives of employers, employees and the government, will also advise on the exercise.

The bureau is consulting state governments, Union Territories and other stakeholders on the proposed changes.

The ongoing exercise is expected to add the construction sector to the index, taking the number of centres covered from the existing 88 to 130, according to people privy to discussions during consultations on the revision.

The Labour Bureau has begun collecting employment data from state and central government agencies to identify centres for the revised series. The target base year for the new series has not yet been specified.

The existing CPI-IW series has a base year of 2016 and covers seven sectors — factories, mines, plantations, railways, public motor transport undertakings, electricity generating and distributing establishments, and ports and docks.

The addition of construction has been recommended by the expert group chaired by Sadhu.

The proposed expansion is intended to capture a wider range of occupations, working conditions and geographical areas.

The CPI-IW measures changes in retail prices of goods and services consumed by industrial worker households.

It is used to revise dearness allowance (DA) for central and state government employees and workers in organised-sector establishments, as well as for determining variable DA and revising minimum wages.

It is also used for wage adjustments under agreements and price escalation clauses in business and public works contracts.