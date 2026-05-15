Labour Codes, state shop laws may create compliance uncertainty for firms

“??The uncertainty of dual compliance of Labour Codes and State Shops legislations continues. Matters relating to working hours, overtime, leave, and encashment thereof have separate stipulations under the Labour Codes. This will potentially result in either over-compliance at a higher cost or an increase in risk of non-compliance,” said Pooja Ramchandani, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.
Puneet Gupta, partner, People Advisory Services - Tax, EY India, said that a key concern is the overlap between the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code) and state Shops and Establishments Acts, with the Code applying specifically to “workers” as defined under the labour laws, while state Acts cover “employees” or “workers” based on their own definitions, which vary widely across states in terms of coverage, exclusions, and wage thresholds.