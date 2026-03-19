Labour ministry taps influencers to promote pension scheme for workers

The DGLW is the labour ministry’s implementing arm for welfare programmes targeting workers in the informal sector and industries covered by labour welfare funds.
“By partnering in this public welfare initiative, influencers can contribute meaningfully to expanding social security awareness and ensuring that eligible workers are informed of their pension entitlements,” the post said.
The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM), launched in 2019, is a voluntary contributory pension scheme for unorganised sector workers earning up to ₹15,000 a month and aged 18–40 at enrolment. Subscribers contribute ₹55–₹200 per month depending on entry age, with the central government providing an equal contribution.