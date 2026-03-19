Labour ministry taps influencers to promote pension scheme for workers

Four agencies — Appinventiv Technologies, Clanify Media, Savin Communication and Windchimes Communications — were empanelled to support outreach and citizen engagement through digital creators under the MyGov framework, according to a parliamentary reply.

The ministry’s outreach also comes amid broader policy efforts to bring informal and platform workers into formal welfare systems through registration drives and eligibility rules linked to social security schemes. India’s labour force remains overwhelmingly informal, prompting the government to expand the social security net through legislative changes such as the Code on Social Security, 2020, which consolidates multiple labour laws and aims to extend coverage to workers across organised and unorganised sectors, including gig and platform workers.