LabourMin to review states' construction worker reforms in August meet

The meeting is also expected to review the implementation of provisions relating to BoCW workers under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The Code retains the existing BoCW welfare framework, including state welfare boards, worker registration and the utilisation of welfare cess to fund benefits such as pensions, education assistance, healthcare, maternity benefits, housing support and skill development. It also provides for greater use of digital platforms for worker registration and benefit delivery, while enabling portability of social security benefits.
Officials said the meeting would serve as a stock-taking exercise on the progress made since the November conference and help chart the next phase of reforms to improve welfare delivery for construction workers.