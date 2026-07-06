Govt's collateral-free export credit scheme finds limited takers

As the collateral support scheme is targeted specifically at micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), lack of awareness and cumbersome paperwork are likely reasons for its slow uptake, according to experts. "MSMEs are generally less aware of government schemes than larger companies, and they also require greater hand-holding in completing the necessary documentation," said Ashok Saigal, former chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry's National MSME Council. "Export promotion councils have an important role to play in bridging this gap," he added.