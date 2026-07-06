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Govt's collateral-free export credit scheme finds limited takers

Only 140 exporters have registered for collateral-free export credit under EPM since January, highlighting weak uptake of the MSME-focused guarantee scheme

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Under the scheme, micro and small enterprises can avail of export credit of up to ₹10 crore with guarantee coverage of 85 per cent, while medium enterprises are eligible for the same loan amount with guarantee coverage of 65 per cent
Krity Ambey New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 11:16 PM IST
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The government has seen limited interest among eligible beneficiaries in collateral-free export credit under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), with only 140 exporters registering for the scheme since its rollout in January, according to an official document reviewed by Business Standard.
 
Under the scheme, micro and small enterprises can avail of export credit of up to ₹10 crore with guarantee coverage of 85 per cent, while medium enterprises are eligible for the same loan amount with guarantee coverage of 65 per cent.
 
The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), which manages the intervention for the government, has facilitated the generation of only 159 Udyam Registration Numbers (UINs) in the last six months, the document showed.
 
A UIN is a 16-digit code mandatory for eligible enterprises to secure collateral-free loans. Banks use the UIN to validate business details and apply for guarantee coverage on the CGTMSE portal.
 
The muted response to the credit guarantee scheme contrasts with the much stronger traction seen under the interest subvention scheme for pre- and post-shipment credit, another intervention under the flagship EPM. Since its rollout in January, 8,459 exporters have registered to avail of interest subvention of 2.75 per cent on loans of up to ₹50 lakh per exporter annually.
 
Exim Bank, which administers the subvention scheme, has facilitated the generation of over 20,000 UINs in the last six months, the document showed.
 
As the collateral support scheme is targeted specifically at micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), lack of awareness and cumbersome paperwork are likely reasons for its slow uptake, according to experts. "MSMEs are generally less aware of government schemes than larger companies, and they also require greater hand-holding in completing the necessary documentation," said Ashok Saigal, former chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry's National MSME Council. "Export promotion councils have an important role to play in bridging this gap," he added.
 
The slow uptake of the collateral support scheme figured in discussions at the Board of Trade meeting chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal last week.
 
At the meeting, which saw participation from Central and state government officials, industry associations, and export promotion councils from across the country, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) asked state governments to adopt a more proactive role in promoting the intervention.
 
The DGFT urged state government officials to engage with the State Level Bankers' Committee and member lending institutions to improve utilisation of the scheme. The Department of Commerce also suggested that state officials conduct sensitisation sessions through District Industries Centres and MSME District Facilitation Offices to raise awareness among eligible exporters.
 
Emails sent to the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Finance remained unanswered till press time.
 
Both the collateral support and interest subvention schemes have been launched under Niryat Protsahan, the financial assistance pillar of the EPM. The government has earmarked ₹1,440 crore for Niryat Protsahan in the current financial year out of the total six-year outlay of ₹10,401 crore.
 
The EPM's other pillar, Niryat Disha, focuses on making India's export products market-ready and globally competitive. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the EPM in the FY26 Budget with a total outlay of ₹25,060 crore for the six years ending FY31.
 
   

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Topics :MSMEExportsIndia exportsDGFT

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:14 PM IST

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