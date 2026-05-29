Livestock heat stress: Heatwaves test India's dairy and poultry sectors

Every year, intense heatwaves disrupt crop cycles, strain electricity grids, and reduce labour productivity in India. But an equally severe and far less visible crisis is unfolding inside cattle sheds, poultry farms, and fish ponds, where rising temperatures are beginning to hit livestock productivity and rural incomes.

As extreme heat events become more frequent and prolonged, farmers across the dairy, poultry and fisheries sectors are facing falling milk yields, stressed animals, rising cooling and feed costs, and growing risks of disease and mortality. The impact is especially significant for smallholders, for whom livestock serves as a daily source of cash income and a buffer against crop losses.

Why does it matter? India is the world’s largest dairy producer and second-largest in terms of agricultural produce, making livestock far more than a marginal rural activity. Livestock is a major contributor to both agricultural output and household income, accounting for 30.23 per cent of agricultural gross value added (GVA) and around 5.5 per cent of India’s overall economy, according to government data. Meanwhile, the dairy sector alone accounts for about 5 per cent of India’s GDP Beyond production, livestock serves as a important source of employment, daily cash flow, and financial security, particularly during periods of crop stress, erratic weather, or agrarian distress.

Heat stress and the dairy sector The dairy sector is among the most exposed segments of India’s livestock economy because even small fluctuations in milk yield can directly affect farmer earnings. Heat stress in cattle is known to reduce feed intake, milk production and fertility, while also increasing water requirements and veterinary expenses. Dairy cows respond to rising temperatures through faster breathing, elevated heart rates and behavioural changes, all of which can affect production efficiency and animal health. The concern is not limited to short-term summer disruptions. A study done by the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute (IGFRI) in 2022 estimated that rising temperatures could reduce annual milk production in India’s northern plains by 361,000 tonnes by 2039, resulting in losses of nearly ₹1,193 crore. The northern plains account for nearly 30 per cent of India’s milk production, making the region particularly vulnerable to prolonged heat stress.

Moreover, scientists at the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) last year warned that milk output in parts of north India could decline by nearly 20 per cent if timely heat-mitigation measures are not adopted, with the impact expected to intensify as temperatures continue to rise, reported The Tribune. Ravin Saluja, Director at Sterling Agro Industries Limited (NOVA Dairy), said the ongoing summer has been particularly stressful for dairy cattle in several regions. “The moment temperatures cross what we call the animal comfort threshold, a THI above 72, you can see the change almost immediately. Feed intake drops, and the animal's body is working too hard just to stay cool to put that energy into milk production,” Saluja said.

According to him, the industry is seeing milk yield losses of 5-12 per cent during peak heat periods, with the impact becoming more severe among higher-yielding cattle during extreme conditions. Major dairy companies, including Amul and Mother Dairy, raised milk prices by around ₹2 per litre on average last year in April and May as prolonged heat conditions in several northern and central states affected milk yield and increased feed costs. However, the impact of this year’s heatwave appears uneven across regions. While north India has witnessed prolonged periods of extreme temperatures, parts of southern India have already started receiving early pre-monsoon showers, easing heat stress conditions.

“In the south, particularly in this part of the state, we are not seeing any negative impact from the heatwaves,” said Dr K Ratnam, CEO of Milky Mist. He added that milk procurement volumes have remained stable, supported by the calving season, green fodder availability and the onset of rains in parts of southern India. Heat waves, lighter birds, thinner margins The impact of heatwaves is equally visible in the poultry sector, where extreme temperatures can quickly affect feed intake, bird growth, mortality, and farmer earnings. Industry representatives say prolonged heat stress is beginning to weigh on both production efficiency and farm economics, particularly in regions experiencing sustained high temperatures.

Unlike dairy cattle, poultry birds have limited ability to regulate body temperature, making them especially vulnerable during heatwave conditions. Rising temperatures not only reduce feed intake and weight gain, but also increase water demand, cooling costs and pressure on farm infrastructure. India produces an estimated 5 million tonnes of broiler meat annually, in a poultry market valued at nearly $28 billion. “Whenever there is a heat wave, it’s very simple that the demand for water goes high,” said Divya Kumar Gulati, representative of the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association (CLFMA) of India. “The animal feels less hungry, the growth is also impacted, and because of the extra heat, mortality also takes place,” he added.

According to Gulati, heat stress has also begun affecting poultry pricing and farmer income. Broiler chicken prices, which were around ₹110-115 per kg earlier, have fallen to nearly ₹98-99 per kg currently, while bird growth has also slowed. “If the bird's weight is less, the farmer fetches less amount of money,” he said, adding that the burden of these losses is ultimately borne by farmers. Policy and adaptation challenge Experts say the economic risks from heatwaves are no longer limited to short-term production losses, but are increasingly becoming a structural climate challenge for India’s livestock economy. The concern is particularly significant because many farmers continue to shift towards higher-yielding but more heat-sensitive animal breeds, even as extreme weather events intensify.

According to Abhishek Jain, Director – Green Economy and Impact Innovations at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), climate stress is already visible across different categories of dairy animals. “CEEW's national survey of rural bovine rearers shows that climate impacts are already being felt, though unevenly, across animal types. Fifty-four per cent of buffalo rearers, 50 per cent of crossbred cattle rearers, and 41 per cent of indigenous cattle rearers report climate impact on their animals,” he said. Jain noted that despite rising climate risks, many rearers continue to prefer crossbred cattle and buffaloes because of their higher milk productivity. “Without breed-specific adaptation support, this transition risks locking the dairy economy into greater climate vulnerability, precisely as heat stress intensifies,” he added.