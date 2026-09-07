LNG prices surge to multiyear highs as West Asia war squeezes supplies

The war in West Asia has sent prices of LNG soaring. Rates got dearer after the US and Iran re-engaged in hostilities after a lull in July, with the pricing tremors felt in India — IGL, India’s biggest city gas utility, took its biggest single-day hike for compressed natural gas (CNG), a transport fuel, a few days ago by increasing its price in Delhi by Rs 3.9/kg. Cumulatively, this brings IGL's CNG price hike since the start of the year to Rs 9.9/kg — the highest among the CGD companies. “This is one of the most aggressive stances we have seen by IGL in recent times,” said Mumbai-based DAM Capital in a note. “The hike is also driven by the fact that IGL has seen the highest cost increase and consequently highest margin compression.”