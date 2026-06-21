Locals stand firm against road to Karnataka's AI city over land concerns

The government, meanwhile, has offered compensation as much as ₹2 crore for one acre or 50 per cent of the developed residential land. “Our fight is not for compensation. It is for our land, which gives us enough money to sustain and a peaceful healthy environment to live,” says Prabhu. “If they offered us a similar fertile land, which had a similar mix of water and soil, then only we could see,” says Nagarjuna, adding that already most of the fertile green land has been taken over. “We have been offered compensation, but see, most of the farmers here are in their 60s. They would not know how to start a life again, there is a chance that they end up losing the compensation money with no visible gains,” says Bharath Kumar, who owns 1.5 acres of land. The villagers say that even though some 20 per cent farmers have agreed for the compensation, it does not reflect the larger view. “There have been converts. Some are party supporters, some are convinced with the offering, but most of them are the ones who own larger pieces of land,” says Byrappa.