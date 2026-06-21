Locals stand firm against road to Karnataka's AI city over land concerns

“They are being offered jobs of security guards or helpers in the new hub but it's about having the asset ownership, especially when it is not loss making,” Byrappa adds.
According to an RTI reply received by a farmer of South Bengaluru from the Horticulture department, the nine revenue villages which are being acquired will lead to a fall of over lakhs of trees. The reply, first published by The Hindu, reveals that the area has 83,536 arecanut trees, 87,903 coconut trees, 12,550 mango trees, and 3,06,506 banana plants, in addition to 2,344 chikoo trees, about 2,500 rose plants. The biggest impact will be on ragi cultivation, which is spread across 231 acres. According to a mapping by Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the city has lost 93 per cent of forest and lake cover since the 1970s.