Looming expiry of US sanctions waiver sets off scramble for Russia oil

The looming end of a US sanctions waiver was the biggest reason for a surge this month in Indian purchases of Russian oil, which made up more than half the country’s overall oil imports, according to industry officials and ship tracking data accessed by Business Standard.

The second 30-day waiver for purchases of additional Russian oil, beyond the baseload volumes allowed by the Donald Trump administration, is set to expire on May 16. Russian oil has played the biggest role in ensuring supplies to India amid a disruption in West Asian supplies due to the Iran war. India increased purchases of Russian crude oil this month to an all-time high this month.

India’s increasing dependence on Russian oil—the closest substitute in quality to shipments disrupted by the war—comes amid growing competition from neighbouring China and other wealthier Asian nations for alternative crude oil grades from Latin America and Africa.

Refiners have since dipped into commercial and strategic stocks, officials said. Private sector refiners Nayara Energy and Reliance Industries are shutting units for maintenance.

India now needs to secure an extension of the waiver to prevent a shortfall in crude supplies, two senior refining officials said, after coming up short by around 15 per cent in March and April compared with February levels.

Shipments of Russian oil have breached the 2 million barrels per day (bpd)-mark in two of the three months since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, shipping data showed.

Imports of Russian oil increased 36 per cent month to date to 2.3-2.4 million bpd, and 24 per cent from a year earlier, according to calculations based on ship tracking data. The previous record was 2.16 million bpd in May 2023, according to industry data provider Kpler.