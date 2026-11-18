The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet met at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district on Wednesday and took several key decisions expected to have a far-reaching impact on investment and employment in the state. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state would develop five new industrial parks. These parks are expected to attract investments of over ₹70,650 crore and generate more than 314,000 employment opportunities.

Yadav said an agro park would be developed over approximately 178 hectares in Basai village of Mandsaur district. The project is expected to attract an investment of ₹3,200 crore and generate employment for more than 14,000 people.

He said that under the central government's Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA), a chemical park would be established over 1,416 hectares in Kurlasi village of Garoth tehsil in Mandsaur district. The project is expected to attract an investment of ₹15,000 crore and provide employment to around 100,000 people. A bio-pharma park will also be developed over 453 hectares in the Ratlam Investment Region. It is expected to attract investments of ₹18,000 crore and generate 25,000 jobs. The chief minister said a textile and allied industries park would come up over 341.10 hectares in Bhainsola village of Dhar district. The project is expected to attract an investment of ₹6,150 crore and create 35,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, a research and innovation park will be established over 40 hectares in Ujjain at a cost of ₹237 crore. Yadav said the park would focus on deep-tech research, space science, agricultural technology and other emerging technologies. He also announced the launch of the second phase of a telecom park for telecom-related industries at Talpura and Kuleth in Gwalior, along with the development of a new industrial area in Pandhurna. "In Sausar, Pandhurna district, near Nagpur, a new industrial area will now be developed in place of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that had been proposed long ago," the chief minister said.