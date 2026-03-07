Maharashtra outstanding debt seen rising to ₹11.02 trillion in FY27: Budget

Maharashtra's total outstanding debt is projected to rise to ₹11,02,654 crore in the financial year 2026-27, up from ₹9,73,989 crore in the revised estimates of 2025-26, according to the state government's 'Budget in Brief' released on Saturday.

As per the document, revenue receipts for 2026-27 have been estimated at ₹6,16,098 crore, while revenue expenditure is pegged at ₹6,56,651 crore, resulting in a revenue deficit of ₹40,552 crore.

The fiscal deficit for the year has been projected at ₹1,50,491 crore, which the government said would remain within the prescribed limit of around 3 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).