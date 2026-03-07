Maharashtra outstanding debt seen rising to ₹11.02 trillion in FY27: Budget

Maharashtra's total outstanding debt is projected to rise to ₹11,02,654 crore in the financial year 2026-27, up from ₹9,73,989 crore in the revised estimates of 2025-26, according to the state government's 'Budget in Brief' released on Saturday.
As per the document, revenue receipts for 2026-27 have been estimated at ₹6,16,098 crore, while revenue expenditure is pegged at ₹6,56,651 crore, resulting in a revenue deficit of ₹40,552 crore.
The fiscal deficit for the year has been projected at ₹1,50,491 crore, which the government said would remain within the prescribed limit of around 3 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
The document also shows that a substantial portion of the state's revenue will continue to be spent on committed expenditure such as salaries, pensions and interest payments.
At the same time, the government has proposed capital expenditure of around ₹1.2 trillion in 2026-27, reflecting its focus on infrastructure development and economic growth.
