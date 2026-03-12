Maharashtra on track to contribute $1.5 tn to India's GDP: Dy CM Shinde

Maharashtra is set to play a major role in India's vision of turning a USD 5-trillion economy by FY27, and expects to contribute USD 1.5 trillion to the country's GDP, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

Maharashtra continues to remain the country's leading economic powerhouse, driven by strong investments, industrial expansion, and world-class infrastructure development, Shinde said, speaking at the iDAC Expo - an exhibition for architecture, design and construction - here.

"Maharashtra will continue to lead India's growth story. With strong policy support, infrastructure expansion and investor confidence, the state is on track to play a major role in achieving the country's USD 5 trillion economy target, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly USD 1.5 trillion to the national GDP," said Shinde.

Shinde noted that Maharashtra's expanding infrastructure ecosystem, including new metro corridors, expressways, ports, and airports, will significantly boost industrial activity, connectivity, and employment generation. Large-scale projects such as the Mumbai Coastal Road, Atal Setu, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and emerging logistics and industrial facilities are strengthening the state's position as India's most dynamic economic and investment destination, he said. The deputy chief minister also highlighted the state's massive infrastructure and investment push, and said that investments of ₹2.96 lakh crore expected in 2026 will generate nearly 3 lakh jobs, further strengthening the state as India's leading economic and infrastructure growth engine.