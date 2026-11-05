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Maharashtra's ₹8.6 trn litmus test: From investment promises to projects

Maharashtra secured investment commitments worth ₹8.57 trillion through 67 agreements in October, but land acquisition and power costs could slow their conversion into projects.

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Maharashtra has secured investment commitments worth ₹8.57 trillion across 67 agreements, but land acquisition, power costs and the conversion of proposals into operational projects remain key challenges for the state. | Illustration:Ajaya Mohanty
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 11:26 PM IST
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Maharashtra’s latest effort to woo investments through the Invest Maharashtra initiative in October garnered around ₹8.57 trillion under 67 agreements and is expected to generate around 291,000 jobs. However, the state now faces a challenge in bringing these projects to fruition, particularly in ensuring the acquisition of land for them.
 
The investments span sectors such as data centres, semiconductors and renewable energy. The state expects these investments to help it realise its ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, up from about $660 billion in 2025-26, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
 
The two largest proposals disclosed so far are Akshat Greentech’s investment of around ₹1 trillion across Navi Mumbai and Pune for data centres, IT-enabled services and semiconductor-related projects, and the Sterlite Group’s proposal of around ₹84,500 crore for digital infrastructure and semiconductor projects in Shahapur and Khalapur.
 
However, the size of the pipeline does not necessarily reflect the capital that will eventually be deployed. 
 
 
Fadnavis has maintained that Maharashtra converts a higher proportion of investment commitments into projects than the national average. He has said around 55 per cent of agreements translate into investments in the state, compared with 35 per cent nationally. The figure was higher for agreements signed during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos in 2025, with Fadnavis pegging it at more than 75 per cent.
 
However, land availability remains a key hurdle. In August, Fadnavis directed officials to expedite the acquisition of about 66,000 acres for projects of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The process has faced resistance in some areas, including from farmers near Bhiwandi, located northeast of Mumbai. These projects are different from those covered by the agreements signed in October.
 
Another concern is the cost of power, particularly for energy-intensive industries. Investors are seeking tariff relief, saying power tariffs are lower in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.
 
Ateesh Samant, chief operating officer of Oyster Renewable Pvt Ltd, said renewable energy solutions could help industries manage energy costs and meet sustainability goals.
 
The employment potential of the latest round also merits scrutiny. A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that the October agreements are expected to generate one job for every around ₹2.9 crore invested, compared with one job for every around ₹1 crore in the 2025 Davos round. This suggests the latest investments are likely to create fewer jobs relative to the amount invested.
 
For Maharashtra, the challenge is less about the value of investment commitments and more about how quickly they translate into live projects and jobs.
   

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Topics :Maharashtra Newsjob creationInvestment strategiesRenewable energy policyinvest india

First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

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