Maharashtra's ₹8.6 trn litmus test: From investment promises to projects

However, the size of the pipeline does not necessarily reflect the capital that will eventually be deployed.
Fadnavis has maintained that Maharashtra converts a higher proportion of investment commitments into projects than the national average. He has said around 55 per cent of agreements translate into investments in the state, compared with 35 per cent nationally. The figure was higher for agreements signed during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos in 2025, with Fadnavis pegging it at more than 75 per cent.
However, land availability remains a key hurdle. In August, Fadnavis directed officials to expedite the acquisition of about 66,000 acres for projects of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The process has faced resistance in some areas, including from farmers near Bhiwandi, located northeast of Mumbai. These projects are different from those covered by the agreements signed in October.