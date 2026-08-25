Majority of HR leaders expect new job creation in H2 2026: Report

Most Human Resources leaders expect hiring (both new and replacement) to continue in H2 2026, with 79 per cent anticipating fresh job creation, a report said on Tuesday.

The bi-annual Naukri H2 2026 Hiring Outlook is based on insights from more than 540 senior HR leaders and hiring decision-makers across sectors.

Nearly 97 per cent of HR leaders surveyed expect hiring (both new and replacement) to continue in H2 2026, and 79 per cent predict fresh job creation, the report said.

Real estate leads the optimism with 86 per cent of its HR leaders forecasting new jobs, followed by FMCG at 85 per cent, it added.

The IT and technology sector has gained momentum, with 83 per cent of HR executives being optimistic about hiring in the second half of this year, up from 79 per cent in H1, the report noted. The report further revealed that HR leaders anticipate maximum hiring in Business Development, Marketing, and IT roles, with 45 per cent, 37 per cent, and 31 per cent, respectively, predicting the highest recruitment in these areas. Across sectors, the demand for Business Development roles is expected to witness growth, with BFSI also drawing heavily on core finance talent. FMCG and manufacturing are expected to concentrate on operations roles, while the IT sector remains firmly focused on tech-driven roles.