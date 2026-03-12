Manufacturing-led capacity additions likely to touch Rs 3.6 trn in FY26

The Indian economy was seen as growing at just over 7 per cent and exports were starting to open up following the easing of US tariffs when the United States and Israel carried out a coordinated strike against Iran on February 28, throwing the region, and global markets, into turmoil. Indian manufacturers who had been adding capacity in the hope of addressing demand in foreign markets now face a time of jeopardy, Tandon said. Energy costs have risen as supply has been choked; there is also talk of an El Nino effect that could depress rainfall and consequently agricultural output this year. All of this can negatively impact future capex plans, Tandon cautioned.