Manufacturing-led capacity additions likely to touch Rs 3.6 trn in FY26

Leading the way are manufacturing projects worth over Rs 1 trillion that are on course to be completed this quarter. These include the Rs 22,500 crore Micron semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat; domestic appliance facilities worth Rs 2,100 crore from Mitsubishi and others; and Rs 1,900 crore in completed projects from the automobile and automobile ancillary sectors, according to CMIE notes dated February 26 and March 5.
The revival in capacity expansion comes after a long hiatus that has seen a slowdown in private capital expenditure, even as the government has been pumping money into building new roads, railways and other infrastructure as part of its public capex push.