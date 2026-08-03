Manufacturing PMI falls to 53.5 in July, lowest in nearly 5 years

India’s manufacturing activity expanded at its slowest pace in nearly five years in July as growth in new orders, input purchasing and employment weakened, according to a private survey released on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 53.5 in July from 54.2 in June. The latest reading was the lowest since August 2021 and remained below the long-run series average of 54.2.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while one below that level signals contraction.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said, "The suppliers’ delivery times index rose in July, an encouraging sign that supply chain delays are continuing to unwind. However, renewed tensions in the Middle East have raised fresh doubts about how durable these improvements will be. In response, manufacturers appear to be rebuilding buffers: inventories of both inputs and finished goods increased alongside a rise in purchasing volumes, suggesting firms are securing supply and limiting exposure to potential disruption. Meanwhile, output and new export orders strengthened, pointing to resilient demand, particularly from overseas markets. Price pressures also shifted: input cost inflation moderated, but output charge inflation accelerated, indicating firms are once again passing through price increases to protect margins."

New-order growth loses momentum New orders continued to rise in July, supported by advertising and resilient demand. However, the pace of expansion was the second-weakest in more than four years as challenging market conditions and lower client interest in key products weighed on sales. Manufacturers increased production volumes in response to higher sales, though the pace of output growth was little changed from June and remained among the weakest since mid-2022. Consumer-goods manufacturers recorded notably softer increases in new orders and output, while intermediate- and capital-goods producers posted stronger expansion. New export orders rose at a marked and faster pace during the month. Surveyed companies reported higher demand from markets including Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Kenya, Nepal, South Africa, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

Purchasing and hiring growth slow Manufacturers continued to purchase additional inputs to rebuild inventory buffers. Although the increase was marked, the pace of growth in purchasing activity eased to a 31-month low. Supply-chain conditions improved notably, with input delivery times shortening at a near-record pace. Stocks of purchases increased at a faster rate than in June, while inventories of finished goods rose at the sharpest pace in more than 11 years after declining in the previous month. Employment increased for the 29th consecutive month, but the rate of job creation weakened for a third straight month and was the slowest during the current period of uninterrupted expansion.