Manufacturing PMI rises to 54.7 in April, cost pressure hits 44-month high

India’s private sector manufacturing activity growth recovered in April on the back of sharper export growth, after plummeting to a four-year low in March due to West Asia-linked disruption, according to data compiled by S&P Global on Monday. HSBC’s India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, which measures monthly change in manufacturing output, rose to 54.7 in April, up from 53.9 in March. However, the latest figure — a weighted average of new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases indices — was lower than the Flash India Manufacturing PMI of 55.9, released last month.

The reading remained above 50, which denotes expansion in activity, while a reading below that signifies contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for the 54th month running. “India’s manufacturing PMI rose to 54.7 in April, up from 53.9 in March, but still marking the second-slowest improvement in operating conditions in nearly four years. Spillovers from the Middle East conflict are becoming more evident, particularly through inflation: input costs increased at the fastest pace since August 2022, and output prices rose at the quickest rate in six months,” Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said.

There were mild recoveries in growth of new business intakes and production among Indian manufacturers, but rates of increase were still the second-weakest since 2022, said the survey. While new orders and output grew, they still trailed readings seen in at least three-and-a-half years as growth was hampered by competitive conditions, the war in the Middle East and a reluctance among clients to approve pending quotes, the survey added. Meanwhile, new export orders expanded sharply at the start of the first fiscal quarter, with the pace of growth at a seven-month high. Average cost burdens rose further in April due to higher prices of aluminium, chemicals, electrical components, fuel, leather, petroleum products and rubber, with respondents attributing the hikes to the West Asia war. “The overall rate of inflation climbed to its highest since August 2022. Subsequently, goods producers lifted their fees to the greatest extent in six months,” the survey noted.