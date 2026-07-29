May ISP: 16 of 19 service sub-sectors grow; accommodation, food lead

Sixteen of the 19 service sub-sectors covered by the Index of Services Production (ISP) recorded year-on-year growth in May 2026, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Accommodation and food services registered the highest growth of 27.4 per cent, with its index rising to 148.9 in May 2026 from 116.9 a year earlier.

Real estate recorded growth of 17.7 per cent, followed by retail trade at 13.3 per cent, banking at 12.1 per cent and telecommunications at 11.8 per cent.

Warehousing and support activities for transportation grew 11.5 per cent, while professional, scientific and technical services, including research and development, expanded 11 per cent. Information technology and computer-related services grew 10.3 per cent. In all, eight of the 19 sub-sectors recorded double-digit growth during the month. Repair services grew 9.8 per cent, while water transport expanded 5.6 per cent. Administrative and support services recorded growth of 5 per cent, followed by road transport at 4.4 per cent, wholesale trade at 3.7 per cent and railway transport at 3.4 per cent. Insurance services grew 2.7 per cent, while arts, entertainment and recreation services expanded 1.6 per cent.