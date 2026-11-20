The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has proposed changes to the recruitment and service rules of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), including extending the maximum deputation period for its officers from five to seven years and revising experience requirements for senior positions.

Under the proposed amendments to the NFRA (Recruitment, Salary, Allowances and Other Terms and Conditions of Service of Secretary, Officers and Other Employees of Authority) Rules, 2019, officers appointed on deputation could have their tenure extended by two years at a time, subject to a maximum period of seven years. The existing rules allow a maximum deputation period of five years.

NFRA, established under the Companies Act, 2013, is responsible for monitoring compliance with accounting and auditing standards. It fills positions through different routes, including direct recruitment, promotion of existing employees and deputation or short-term contractual appointments. In a submission to Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance earlier this year, MCA said 34 of the 53 sanctioned posts in NFRA, excluding support staff, were filled, leaving 19 vacant. The proposed longer tenure could help NFRA retain deputationists for extended periods. Notably, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to expand the regulator's powers, enabling it to issue advisories, censures or warnings, among other things.

The draft also proposes changing how manager posts are filled. The share for direct recruitment would fall from 40 per cent to 15 per cent, while the share for promotion of existing employees would rise from 30 per cent to 55 per cent. Promotion posts that cannot be filled for lack of eligible candidates would go to deputation, instead of direct recruitment as at present. The remaining 30 per cent would continue to be filled through deputation or short-term contracts. The proposed shift towards internal promotion for manager posts comes around the time when the first batch of officers hired directly, at the assistant manager and manager levels, became eligible for promotion starting 1 January 2026, according to another earlier submission by MCA to the committee.