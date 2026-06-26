MEA opens 1st public auction of diplomats' gifts, luxury watches, artefacts

Souvenirs and mementos that Indian diplomats have received over the years during their international visits have gone under the hammer in an auction that is the first of its kind.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA’s) Toshakhana has put up for bidding around 300 such souvenirs.

These range from a Kuwaiti jewellery set made by the Al Arbash brand, with its base price at almost ₹10 lakh, to a Rolex Yacht Master II watch designed specifically for competitive sailing, which is being bid for ₹20 lakh.

Other items on auction include porcelain crockery; jewellery; shawls; watches; silver daggers, one of which is being bid for ₹1,80,000; and a 20 gram “fine gold biscuit” inside a box from Switzerland’s Argor Heraeus brand.

Also there are perfumes and carpets, including a Tibetan carpet being bid for ₹1,10,000. An “Indo-Persian style tea service” set is being bid for ₹7,60,000 while an Egyptian silver carafe is being bid for ₹2,70,000. The Toshakhana is the repository of gifts and articles received in India or abroad by government functionaries from foreign sources. The MEA is conducting the first round of e-auction after the Toshakhana Rules were revised in 2024. The auction is open to Indian citizens who can register on the e-auction portal https://toshakhanaauction.mea.gov.in/ and bid for their shortlisted items. The auction ends at 5 pm on June 30.

“The Toshakhana items offered for auction are primarily heritage, souvenir, commemorative, decorative, collectible, or ceremonial items and may not necessarily be intended for functional, commercial, or operational use,” the auction notice states. “Bidders shall exercise their own independent judgment, due diligence, and assessment regarding the nature, condition, authenticity, utility, and suitability of the items before participating in the auction process,” it states. The policy of “no return, no reimbursement” has been adopted for this e-auction, the notice states. The auction began on June 8. The items once auctioned will be shipped free of cost to the successful bidders.