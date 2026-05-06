MFIN flags rise in false loan waiver campaigns, backs RBI advisory

Amid an increase in organised misinformation campaigns falsely promising loan waivers and financial relief measures, the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN), a self-regulatory organisation for the microfinance industry, on Wednesday welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest advisory cautioning against such misleading practices.

MFIN said it has observed an increase in organised misinformation campaigns and borrower mobilisation efforts in recent months, particularly across parts of North India. In several instances, borrowers have been influenced into withholding repayments based on misleading claims related to loan waivers, the so-called “Coin Act”, or other unauthorised interpretations circulated through informal networks and local groups.

Alok Misra, chief executive officer (CEO), MFIN, said, “The Reserve Bank of India’s advisory is timely and significant in safeguarding borrowers from misleading campaigns that falsely promise loan waivers or encourage disruption of repayment obligations. Such activities undermine the credibility of the formal credit system and ultimately harm the interests of borrowers themselves. MFIN and its member institutions have been consistently undertaking borrower awareness initiatives and organising Microfinance Awareness Programmes (MFAPs) across India to educate customers on responsible borrowing, repayment obligations, financial literacy, and grievance redressal mechanisms.” MFIN highlighted the increase in organised misinformation campaigns and borrower mobilisation efforts in recent months, particularly across parts of North India. In several instances, borrowers have been influenced into withholding repayments based on misleading claims relating to loan waivers, the so-called “Coin Act”, or other unauthorised interpretations circulated through informal networks and local groups.