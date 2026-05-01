MGNREGA demand dips in April as fate of VB-G RAM G remains unclear

Just 13 million households demanded work under the flagship MGNREGA scheme in April 2026, a decrease of almost 35.3 per cent from the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year, preliminary data showed.

Civil society groups said that one main reason for the dip was the on-the-ground uncertainty regarding the future of the marquee rural jobs scheme and the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (GRAMIN), or VB-G RAM G scheme.

The drop in work demand in April, the first month of the financial year, is rather unusual as April usually sees good demand as panchayats are flush with funds. So far, as per available information, no state has formally notified VB-G RAM G.