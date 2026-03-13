West Asia disruptions to impact daily CGD sales volumes by 8-10%: CRISIL

For PNG I&C, which largely depends on medium- to long-term supply contracts for imported LNG, prices are linked to a trailing-period average of Brent crude prices. Reduction in supply under these contracts can lead to input cost pressure for CGD players as prices in the Asian spot market have risen to $19–20 per MMBtu, from $10–11 per MMBtu in February 2026. However, the players have the ability to pass through such cost increases to end consumers.