West Asia disruptions to impact daily CGD sales volumes by 8-10%: CRISIL

By invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the government has designated these two sectors as high-priority areas for natural gas allocation, as per a notification issued on March 9, 2026. However, PNG I&C, which contributes 30 per cent to the total sales volume, is expected to be affected the most due to its high dependence on imported gas.
“The industry's daily sales volume is expected to decline by 8–10 per cent primarily due to curtailment of natural gas supply to I&C customers. This is despite likely government support to CGD companies to reduce curtailment to I&C customers from the current level of 40–50 per cent," said Ankit Hakhu, Director, CRISIL Ratings.