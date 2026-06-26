Middlemen offer discounted Iranian oil to Indian refiners after US waiver

Several middlemen have offered Indian refiners discounted Iranian oil as Tehran looks to expedite sales following Washington's temporary sanctions waiver, Indian refining sources said.

On Monday, the United States waived sanctions on Iran for 60 days after the first talks under a nascent peace deal, opening a narrow window for renewed energy trade.

The approaches to Indian refiners have come directly from the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and through intermediaries claiming they have been allocated oil by the Iranian state producer, the sources said.

"Apart from NIOC, several traders are contacting us for the sale of Iranian oil. But my priority is to give a chance to NIOC," one of the refining sources said. The sources declined to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

NIOC is telling Indian buyers that Iranian crude would be $3 to $4 a barrel cheaper than comparable regional grades on a landed basis, they said. NIOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment because of a public holiday in Iran. The traders approaching refiners are mainly from small and mid-sized trading companies based in Singapore and Dubai, the sources said, declining to identify them. Potential supplies of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to India were also discussed during Iranian Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad's visit to New Delhi this week, the sources added.