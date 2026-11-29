Citing an example of how ministries could highlight the programmes, an official said that the Ministry of Power had been told to showcase how electrifying 28.6 million homes under the “Saubhagya Scheme” lowered the number of the poor.
Similarly, the Ministry of Rural Development has been told to highlight the role of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen), under which almost 40 million houses have been constructed, along with the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and national livelihood missions.
The ministries and departments have to furnish an outcome report to the cabinet secretariat at regular intervals.
“The scale (of the poverty fall) is remarkable. In 12 years, nearly 500 million rose above the $4.20 line. Extreme poverty, which touched more than a quarter of the population in 2011, is now down to 2.6 per cent. That is below the South Asian average of 4 per cent and close to East Asia and the Pacific at 2 per cent. The World Bank describes India’s record as ‘one of the fastest poverty declines in the world,’ the official said.