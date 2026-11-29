With the report of the World Bank pointing to a sharp decline in poverty, lifting almost 496 million people out of penury, ministries and departments of the government are planning to organise functions that showcase the specific schemes and programmes that contributed to this fall, according to top official sources.

The events, likely to be held in December, will comprise structured presentations detailing the specific contribution of each ministry or department and its scheme. Those expected to attend these programmes include a senior Cabinet minister, representatives from states, and key stakeholders.

“Steady and high economic growth, a perceptible improvement in the quality of life and visible progress in livelihood are among the factors identified as the root causes of this turnaround in poverty,” a senior official said.

Citing an example of how ministries could highlight the programmes, an official said that the Ministry of Power had been told to showcase how electrifying 28.6 million homes under the “Saubhagya Scheme” lowered the number of the poor.

Similarly, the Ministry of Rural Development has been told to highlight the role of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen), under which almost 40 million houses have been constructed, along with the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and national livelihood missions.

The ministries and departments have to furnish an outcome report to the cabinet secretariat at regular intervals.