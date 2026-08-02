Minus N-power plans, fresh private investments fell 32% sequentially in Q1

Manufacturing, mining, oil and gas sectors clocked a sequential contraction in Q1, signalling the headline increase in outlay plans didn’t mark a broad-based recovery across sectors, but was driven by a few large announcements.
"The previous two quarters had shown weakness across several major sectors, and Q1 FY2027 did not fully reverse that trend once the nuclear projects were excluded,” Shashikant Hegde, founder and director of Projects Today told Business Standard, adding that the outlook for fresh investments remains cautious.
“Global uncertainty, disruption in crude oil and gas supplies, and pressure on exports of goods and services had affected investment decisions,” he reasoned. “If energy, shipping stabilised, and geopolitical tensions eased in the second quarter, the country might see a revival in private investment in the second-half of FY27. A more visible revival in private investment was likely to depend on lower uncertainty in energy supplies, improved export conditions, and a clearer project execution environment,” he averred.