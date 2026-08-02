Minus N-power plans, fresh private investments fell 32% sequentially in Q1

Oil and gas investment plans fell 90.46 per cent to ₹1,464 crore, water projects declined 26.24 per cent and mining 11.17 per cent in value terms. Transport rose 59.51 per cent to ₹1.9 trillion, with rail infrastructure at ₹64,111 crore against ₹6,076 crore in Q4. Building infrastructure rose 3.45 per cent to ₹2.27 trillion, though data centre investment fell 62.09 per cent to ₹28,433 crore.

The nuclear effect was just as pronounced on the map of where the money is headed. Among the states, Maharashtra retained the top spot with fresh outlays of ₹8.02 trillion across 748 projects, or 54.34 per cent of the total, up 233.92 per cent from ₹2.4 trillion in Q4. Apart from the four N-power projects, fresh outlay plans in the State dropped 36.6 per cent to ₹1.52 trillion.