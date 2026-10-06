Monsoon deficit threatens crop output, adds to food inflation risks

The southwest monsoon season has ended with a 13 per cent rainfall deficiency, which, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) records, is the worst since 2015, the second-lowest since 2001 and the fourth-lowest since 1901.

Cumulative rainfall across the country stood at 759.4 millimetres (mm), against the Long Period Average (LPA) of around 868.6 mm. The deficit, however, becomes more significant when regional variations are taken into account.

The uneven distribution of rainfall has raised the spectre of higher food prices, particularly for pulses and oilseeds, adding to concerns over inflation.

Data showed that kharif crops had been sown across around 110.7 million hectares as of September 25, 1.2 per cent less than the area covered during the corresponding period last year.

ICRA also cautioned that weaker farm incomes could dampen rural demand in the second half of FY27 and create upside risks to food inflation.

As a result, the agency has pared its agriculture, forestry and fishing growth forecast for FY27 to around 1 per cent from its earlier estimate of 1.3 per cent.

According to rating agency ICRA’s Southwest Monsoon Wrap-up 2026 report, deficient and uneven rainfall, coupled with El Niño conditions, has affected kharif sowing and could also weigh on the upcoming rabi season because of lower reservoir storage.

Final yields, however, will be determined by inter- and intra-seasonal variability in rainfall, including the number of wet days and long dry spells, particularly in areas without adequate irrigation facilities.

In contrast, the southwest monsoon was 3 per cent below normal in central India, 6 per cent below normal in northwest India and 6 per cent below normal over the monsoon core zone.

The southern peninsula received 542 mm, the fourth-lowest since 1901 and the second-lowest since 2001.

East and Northeast India received 1,016.3 mm of rainfall during the season, the lowest since 1901.

LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a specific region for a given period, such as a month or the entire season, averaged over a period of 30 to 50 years.

In southern India, the southwest monsoon was 24 per cent below the LPA, while in eastern India it was 26 per cent below normal.

At the same time, 312 districts, or 42 per cent, received “normal” rainfall, making it the second-largest category.

Another 34 districts, accounting for 5 per cent of the total, recorded “large deficient” rainfall, reflecting substantially below-normal precipitation.

Of the 741 districts assessed, 282, or 38 per cent, were classified as “deficient”, making it the largest category and indicating below-normal rainfall across several parts of the country.

Granular IMD data showed that monsoon rainfall distribution was highly uneven across the country, with a significant share of districts recording deficient rainfall during the season.

The monsoon core zone comprises areas in central and western India that are largely rain-fed and grow significant quantities of pulses and oilseeds.

What does the weak monsoon mean for crops?

The figures indicate that while a sizeable proportion of the country received normal monsoon rainfall, shortages remained a concern across a substantial number of districts.

Overall, 43 per cent of the districts witnessed either deficient or large deficient rainfall, compared with 14 per cent that recorded excess or large excess rainfall.

No district was classified under the “no rainfall” category, while rainfall data was unavailable for seven districts, accounting for 1 per cent of the total assessed.

The IMD assessment showed that 90 districts, or 12 per cent, recorded “excess” rainfall, while 16 districts, or 2 per cent, experienced “large excess” rainfall.

The district-level distribution is particularly important for the farm sector, given rain-fed agriculture’s dependence on the timing and spread of monsoon precipitation.

The data also underline how aggregate rainfall figures can mask significant regional variations, with different districts experiencing substantial deficits and excesses during the same monsoon season.

According to a preliminary assessment by the agriculture ministry, Karnataka, Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan were among the worst affected agriculturally by below-normal rainfall.

Drought-assessment teams are already on their way to Maharashtra and Karnataka and are also likely to be sent to other states.