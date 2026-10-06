Monsoon deficit threatens crop output, adds to food inflation risks

“This is driven to some extent by paddy, which is likely to see yields decline by 4-5 per cent. This is likely to keep production conditions relatively tight across several crops, although firmer prices should provide some support to farm incomes,” Sharma said.
Within field crops, paddy, maize, tur, cotton and groundnut warrant closer monitoring, given the expected pressure on yields, he said.
Paddy has faced weather-related stress in key growing regions, while maize, pulses, oilseeds and cotton could see lower output accompanied by relatively firm prices.
Horticulture outlook relatively stronger
“The horticulture outlook is relatively stronger. Sown area and yields are each estimated to increase by around 2-3 per cent,” Sharma said.