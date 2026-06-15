Home / Economy / News / Centre taking more steps to attract foreign capital, says FM Sitharaman

Centre taking more steps to attract foreign capital, says FM Sitharaman

FM said measures taken by the government to exempt withholding tax on interest and capital gains tax made by foreign investors in G-secs will be the first step towards drawing foreign capital back

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with Motilal Oswal Group Chairman Raamdeo Agrawal, right, during the Mindmine Summit 2026, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 11:38 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday indicated that there will be more steps to attract foreign capital into the Indian market.

Speaking at the Hero Mindmine Summit 2026, Sitharaman said measures taken by the government to exempt withholding tax on interest and capital gains tax made by foreign investors in G-secs will be the first step towards drawing foreign capital back.

"Certainly, that's not the end of story, there will be more. We recognise we need more foreign capital to come in," Sitharaman said.

The RBI on June 5 had allowed banks to access the RBI's swap facility for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) (FCNR(B)), deposits with maturities ranging from 3-5 years till September 30. The facility would allow banks to swap US dollar deposits with the RBI, and manage currency risks.

Also, to shore up foreign capital inflows include a concessional forex swap facility to encourage PSUs to raise external commercial borrowings (ECBs) until September 30.

Sitharaman said under the framework announced by the RBI, currency hedging will be at the expense of the RBI.

"And as a result, the banks can now go unfettered, to raise their own fund. So we have taken a very calibrated approach to make sure that the markets do see the required investments," Sitharaman said.

The finance minster also said the Indian economy is facing "severe strain" from import of key raw materials, as well crude oil and fertilisers.

She said the global situation is changing almost every week with newer challenges emerging and the country has to be ready for every such "exigency".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US-Iran peace deal may help boost India's exports, stabilise rupee

Weekly policy watch: WPI inflation, PM Modi's Europe visit in focus

Why India's 2.0 fertility rate does not mean population decline soon

Changing aspirations, rising cost of living drag India's fertility rate

India still has a demographic dividend. Can it create enough jobs?

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanForeign capital inflowsForeign capital investments in india

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story